She’s glowing! Jill Dillard (née Duggar) celebrated her third pregnancy with a baby shower attended by friends and family. She is currently expecting her third child with her husband, Derrick Dillard.

Her cousin Amy King (née Duggar) gave fans an inside look into the festivities by sharing photos from the bash via Instagram on Thursday, July 7. Revealing that the party’s theme was “Grow Baby Grow,” the former 19 Kids and Counting star, 35, wrote, “It was an honor to host your baby shower Jill!! You are beautiful inside and out and deserved to be loved on!!”

In the post, Amy shared photos of various plant-themed decorations and food. Guests enjoyed cookies painted with green and white frosting, as well as cupcakes that looked like plants. The host also decked out her home with balloons, while those in attendance kept busy by growing their own plants.

Jill, 31, flaunted her large baby bump while posing for photos with Amy, her aunt Deanna Duggar and Derick’s mom, Cathy Dillard Byrum.

While the Counting On alum didn’t take pictures with her mom and siblings, Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) revealed she attended the event. “It was so fun celebrating this new life!” she wrote in the comments section of Amy’s post.

Jill and Derick, 33, announced that they’re expecting their third child together in February via a post on their family blog.

“We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!” the couple revealed on February 27. “We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far, and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!”

The former reality stars, who tied the knot in 2014, also share sons Israel and Samuel together. Jill’s current pregnancy comes after she suffered a miscarriage in late 2021.

“Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby,” Jill and Derick wrote in their February blog post.

