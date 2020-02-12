In Jessica Simpson’s new memoir, Open Book, the singer didn’t hold back when talking about her ex-boyfriends. In the ’90s, the 39-year-old made headlines when she started dating 98 Degrees frontman Nick Lachey, but the pop stars called it quits after four years of marriage in 2006. After that, the performer went on to date several Hollywood A-listers, and now, she is publicly dishing about her past rendezvous.

Prior to her divorce, Jessica claims she had sex with Nick, 46, one more time before they ended things for good, which gave her confirmation that “this man was not my husband anymore,” she wrote.

Afterward, Nick appeared in a documentary, where he talked about their issues. “I watched him portray himself as a victim, casting me as this selfish person,” she said. “He then mentioned that the door was still open for us to get back together. I kept pulling the blanket up over my face to hide because I felt so exposed. It was so disrespectful, and [he] dragged me back into his orbit when I was just starting to leave [the relationship].”

So, the blonde babe invited Nick over to clear the air about what he had said. “He rang the bell, and out of reflex, I hugged him. I meant it, too. Despite my anger, I missed him,” she added. “I didn’t know any other way to make it better, so I slept with him.” However, Jess noted there was “no connection.”

Jessica also went into detail about her relationship with John Mayer and revealed why things never worked out between them. “He talked about me by name in the most degrading terms. You can look it up because I had to be asked about those quotes in every interview I did for about two or three years,” she wrote, referring to John’s 2010 interview with Playboy, where he called her his “sexual napalm.”

After kissing some frogs, Jessica found her happily ever after with her husband, Eric Johnson, in 2010. The pair got married in 2014 and share three children — Maxwell, 7, Ace, 6, and Birdie, 10 months. “He wants to know everything about you — the good and the bad,” she told Glamour magazine about her husband. “Find somebody like that. I mean, it took divorce and a lot of really long, intense relationships to get there, but I did.”

And no, not one ex sent her any well-wishes after she released the tell-all. “None of those men have reached out to me, and I didn’t expect any of them to,” she told Us Weekly. “They all know these stories, so I don’t think any of this came as a surprise to any of them.”

