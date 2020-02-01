Reflecting on the past. Jessica Simpson reacts to John Mayer’s 2010 Playboy interview where he referred to her as his “sexual napalm” in her highly anticipated new memoir, Open Book. The “Take My Breath Away” songstress reveals that his remarks ended up being the final straw for her, and it led to their split.

“The February interview in Playboy sealed it,” she writes in the explosive new memoir obtained early by RadarOnline.com. “He talked about me by name in the most degrading terms. You can look it up, because I had to be asked about those quotes in every interview I did for about two or three years.”

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

As fans may recall, the dynamic duo was first romantically linked in the summer of 2006. When asked about the public reaction to their relationship, he said it didn’t faze him too much because he was smitten with her.

“It wasn’t as direct as me saying ‘I now make the choice to bring the paparazzi into my life.’ I really said, ‘I now make the choice to sleep with Jessica Simpson,'” Mayer explained, noting how he was willing to put up with the constant spotlight to date the singer.

“That girl, for me, is a drug,” the performer added at the time. “And drugs aren’t good for you if you do lots of them. Yeah, that girl is like crack cocaine to me. Sexually it was crazy. That’s all I’ll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm.”

In her memoir, Simpson says that she was always off and on with him prior to that interview. She explains that it originally felt nice to be desired by Mayer, claiming it was the “opposite” of how she felt in her marriage with Nick Lachey.

Despite their good moments, she mentions how he would often call it quits with her via email, which didn’t make her feel secure in their relationship.

Shutterstock

“Every time John returned, I thought it was a continuation of a love story, while my friends saw a guy coming back for sex with some foolish girl,” she writes. Simpson also claims that she believed he used her as “material” for his music.

The author even addresses how her NFL star beau after Mayer, Tony Romo, allegedly accused her of seeing the artist “behind his back,” which she says never happened. Simpson later met up with Mayer to see if there was still a spark. “He had said all these things, practically asking my parents for my hand in marriage while I was in a serious relationship,” she writes. “Now here I was, ready to pledge my love back, and to kiss him as the curtain came down. And it fell on my head.”

All in all, Simpson says Mayer’s interview was her breaking point. “I didn’t accept his apology,” she reveals. “I deleted all his contact information from my phone. I was done with this man in a way I never thought was possible. When he reached out to me, I changed my number and changed my email. Delete.”

“I am grateful he removed himself from my life so spectacularly,” she adds. “It cleared the way for destiny to knock on my door.”