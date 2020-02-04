5 Most Shocking Revelations from Jessica Simpson’s Memoir, ‘Open Book’: From Nick Lachey to John Mayer
The title says it all. Jessica Simpson isn’t holding anything back in her new memoir, Open Book. The 39-year-old got candid on all topics ranging from past loves to health scares. The book, written in first person, gives a real account of the singer’s thoughts and feelings during those defining moments in her life. Scroll below for a look at the most shocking detail from her book.
1 of 5
2 of 5
3 of 5
4 of 5
5 of 5