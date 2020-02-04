She Suffered Sexual Abuse As a Child

The star revealed she was sexually abused when she was just 6 years old. It occurred when she “shared a bed with the daughter of a family friend,” she wrote in an excerpt published by People magazine on January 22. She continued to elaborate on the abuse, writing, “It would start with tickling my back and then go into things that were extremely uncomfortable. I wanted to tell my parents. I was the victim, but somehow, I felt in the wrong.”

Although Jessica did end up telling her parents, her trauma was never fully addressed. “We never stayed at my parents’ friends’ house again, but we also didn’t talk about what I had said.”