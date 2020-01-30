Well, that was unexpected! Jessica Simpson revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that she once kissed Justin Timberlake following her divorce from ex-husband Nick Lachey. “I knew Justin Timberlake very well,” Jessica, 39, explained to Jimmy Kimmel on January 29. “After divorce, and he was out of a relationship, he was, like, over at my house, we shared a nostalgic kiss.”

The singer called it that because she and Justin, 38, are both former Mouseketeers, and she noted that many of them have reconnected throughout life. But she then added, “And I thought, ‘Oh, this is interesting.’ And he took his phone out and started typing. And I was like, ‘Okay, I hope that’s not, like, another girl. Did I, like, stick my tongue out too much or, you know?'”

“Apparently him [sic] and Ryan Gosling had a bet on who would kiss me first when they were 12-years-old,” she told Jimmy, 52. And when Justin pulled his phone out, he was texting the fellow actor to let him know he had won that particular bet. “And I was like, ‘Oh, okay. Um … So we don’t kiss again,” she joked. “‘That’s done.'”

Shutterstock

The late-night talk show host asked Jessica if she knew what the two men bet and she said she didn’t. He also questioned whether or not they know about stories like that being in her new memoir, Open Book, and the singer admitted that they don’t. (Well, they might not have known before, but they’ll probably hear about it now!)

Speaking of book revelations, the mom of three also claimed in the memoir, which was obtained by RadarOnline.com, that she and Jackass star Johnny Knoxville sent “love letters” to each other while she was still married to her ex-husband. They worked together on the set of Dukes of Hazzard, and she wrote, “It was like Johnny and I were prison pen-pals, two people who wanted so much to be with each other but were kept apart.” The comedian was also in a relationship at the time.

“There was something Nick wanted from me that I no longer had,” Jessica further explained. “An emptiness I couldn’t fill.” She did note, however, that she and Johnny never actually hooked up.

We’re definitely curious what other revelations Jessica makes in her new book.