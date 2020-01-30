She’s spilling all the tea. Jessica Simpson claims that she had sex with Nick Lachey one final time shortly after they called it quits. The singer writes about their last fling in her explosive new memoir, Open Book, and reveals the experience gave her the confirmation she needed to know “this man was not my husband anymore.”

The “Sweetest Sin” songstress, 39, filed for divorce from the 98 Degrees star, 46, in November 2005, and she alleges that he refused to sign the divorce papers in the new memoir obtained by RadarOnline.com. Simpson claims that he suggested they try marriage counseling instead to save their relationship.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Simpson says that she knew it was over between them, so she decided to proceed with the divorce which was ultimately finalized in 2006. Not long after, he appeared in a documentary and aired his grievances about their breakup.

“I watched him portray himself as a victim, casting me as this selfish person,” Simpson writes. “He then mentioned that the door was still open for us to get back together. I kept pulling the blanket up over my face to hide because [because] I felt so exposed. It was so disrespectful and [he] dragged me back into his orbit when I was just starting to leave it [the relationship].”

The performer then notes how she decided to invite her former flame over because she wanted to clear the air, especially after witnessing how upset he was on the documentary.

“He rang the bell, and out of reflex I hugged him. I meant it, too. Despite my anger, I missed him,” she adds. “I didn’t know any other way to make it better, so I slept with him.” Simpson claims there was “no connection,” even though it was “emotional.”

Simpson says he later went home and “when he walked out the door,” she knew that was the end of their story together.

The author is clearly not holding back with her new memoir, which is set to be released on February 4. In the book, she also claims that she and Jackass star Johnny Knoxville sent “love letters” to each other while she was still married to her ex.

It won’t be long until the memoir hits shelves!