As she predicted. None of Jessica Simpson’s famous exes have sent her well-wishes following the release of her memoir, Open Book. Despite mentioning her partners by name, including ex-husband, Nick Lachey and John Mayer, the 39-year-old has not received a visit from the ghost of relationships past.

“None of those men have reached out to me and I didn’t expect any of them to,” the blonde beauty told Us Weekly. “They all know these stories, so I don’t think any of this came as a surprise to any of them.”

While her previous love interests could still be flipping through the pages before giving Jessica a ring, it doesn’t look like Nick, 46, will be picking up a copy. “I have not read a single word,” Nick told Us in early February. “And no, she did not reach out before it was published,” he added.

Of course, Jessica and Nick’s relationship was going to be a main theme discussed in the book. After being the It couple in the early aughts, the singer shared with fans why things didn’t work out between the reality TV lovers. While she admitted the pop star was her “first love,” their passion simply didn’t last. After finalizing their divorce in 2006 following their four years together, Jessica confessed to having one last romp with her the 98 Degrees singer. “I didn’t know any other way to make it better, so I slept with him,” she wrote. Unfortunately, there was “no connection.”

Jessica also spilled the tea when it came to her tumultuous relationship with John. Although she spent years running to and from the “Your Body is a Wonderland” singer, she said the 42-year-old rocker’s 2010 interview with Playboy was the last straw. “He talked about me by name in the most degrading terms. You can look it up because I had to be asked about those quotes in every interview I did for about two or three years,” she wrote. Luckily for Jessica, her failed relationships became her greatest muse.