From dishing about her ex-boyfriends, to her marriage with Nick Lachey and getting candid about cutting alcohol out of her life, Jessica Simpson’s new memoir, Open Book, is full of juicy tidbits. The 39-year-old singer is currently in New York City on a press tour, and of course, she couldn’t help but bring along her husband, Eric Johnson, and their three kids, Maxwell, 7, Ace, 6, and Birdie, 10 months, for the wild ride.

On Tuesday, February 4, the blonde babe was photographed leaving her hotel with her family, and they all looked dolled up for a night out on the town. Jessica sported a black top with black pants while Eric, 40, rocked a gray blazer with black pants. Maxwell and Ace both wore fuzzy coats, and Birdie looked adorable in her leopard skirt, red coat and matching red shoes.

Prior to the book’s release, the “With You” crooner revealed she was sexually abused when she was just 6 years old by a family friend. “It would start with tickling my back and then go into things that were extremely uncomfortable,” she wrote. “I wanted to tell my parents. I was the victim, but somehow, I felt in the wrong.” Jessica ended up explaining the situation to her parents, but they “didn’t talk about what I had said” afterward.

Meanwhile, the Texas native wasn’t afraid to divulge details about her relationship with John Mayer. Jessica admitted she was infatuated with the “Daughters” singer but couldn’t see their lack of connection. “Every time John returned, I thought it was a continuation of a love story, while my friends saw a guy coming back from sex with some foolish girl,” she wrote.

Luckily, Jessica was able to cut things off for good after John, 42, called her a “sexual napalm” in an interview. “He talked about me by name in the most degrading terms. You can look it up because I had to be asked about those quotes in every interview I did for about two or three years,” she wrote.

And the mom of three didn’t stop there — she revealed she had sex with Nick, 46, after they divorced. “I didn’t know any other way to make it better, so I slept with him,” she admitted. But there was “no connection” between them anymore.

Additionally, Jessica claimed she had an emotional connection with her Dukes of Hazzard costar Johnny Knoxville while she was still with the 98 Degrees frontman. “It was like Johnny and I were prison pen pals, two people who wanted so much to be with each other but were kept apart,” she explained in the book.

