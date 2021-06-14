Trying something new! Counting On alum Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) revealed her plans to deliver baby No. 4 in a hospital while sharing a pregnancy update.

“Ben and I talked this over a lot, and we decided we are going to do a hospital birth this time,” the expectant TV personality, 28, shared in a new YouTube video on her channel. “So, that’ll be different … I’ve had three great home births, good experiences. No complications with the birth itself, but I have had postpartum hemorrhage two times, with my first and my third.”

For that reason, Jessa explained that she and husband Ben Seewald opted to go the hospital route to avoid having to “transport” later if she ends up needing Pitocin, which is a natural hormone that is used to induce labor and control bleeding after childbirth. She pointed out that Arkansas does not allow midwives to carry and administer it in a home birth setting.

The soon-to-be mom of four admitted she is somewhat nervous about switching it up this time due to having the “comfort” of being in her abode in the past. However, there are some perks that come with her changed birth plan.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if I got an epidural,” Jessa said, noting she didn’t use them in her previous deliveries with 2-year-old daughter Ivy or sons Spurgeon, 5, and Henry, 4.

Jessa revealed she will be having Ben, 26, and her mom, Michelle Duggar, in the delivery room now that two people are allowed to be present amid the coronavirus pandemic. The TLC star also confirmed she won’t be doing a gender reveal to share the sex of her fourth child so she and Ben can surprise everyone.

Ben and Jessa announced she is expecting baby No. 4 in February following their devastating pregnancy loss in 2020. Now that she will soon be welcoming a new addition into their family, Jessa said she is over the moon and “feeling great” in her third trimester.

Fortunately for the couple, they won’t have to think too hard about names. Spurgeon already shared a classic choice for baby No. 4: Speeding-Delightning.

We’ll see what moniker they end up choosing when their little one arrives!