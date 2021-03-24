Getting ready for her wedding! Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s hard work toward her fitness goals is paying off.

“Let’s hope these last after breakfast,” the TV personality, 34, captioned a new photo showcasing her six-pack abs in a sports bra and workout pants.

Courtesy Sammi Giancola/Instagram

Sammi’s former costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi replied with a flexed bicep emoji on Wednesday, March 24, bringing joy to fans following Snooki’s exit from the franchise. “I love that you commented!” one social media user wrote. “I love that you both are just so chill in life without TV cameras and all … I still miss y’all on [Jersey Shore] and pray for the best! Y’all are awesome!”

Sammi announced her departure from the series in March 2018 and confirmed she would not be returning for the reboot, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, to avoid “potentially toxic situations” and to give her time to pursue her own goals. Sammi, who appeared in seasons 1 through 6, got engaged to fiancé Christian Biscardi in March 2019 after two years of dating.

The bride-to-be was previously planning to have her nuptials to Christian in 2020, but they decided to postpone the ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, Sammi and Christian pushed the date back to September of last year and as of now, they have yet to announce their new wedding date.

After getting engaged to Christian, Sammi began taking her fitness game to the next level. In January 2020, she shared a post-treadmill selfie and told fans she was “shredding for the wedding.” The ex-MTV star later showed off the healthy green shake she was enjoying amid her diet and workout adjustments.

Courtesy of Sammi Giancola/Instagram

As for Sammi’s relationship with her former Jersey Shore costars, Snooki, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese previously told In Touch exclusively they “drifted apart” in April 2020. When asked if they got an invite to Sammi’s wedding, Snooki said, “I think it’s happening soon. We haven’t gotten anything.”

“It’s understandable,” Jenni added. “I mean she came from a TV show that she clearly doesn’t want to be a part of anymore. So, there’s probably that give and take of having us part of certain … I don’t know. I wish we could talk to her about it.”

In January 2021, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino revealed they also have not received an invite in an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

With her wedding date seemingly up in the air, there is still time!