Crunch time! Jersey Shore alum Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola gave fans a glimpse of her pre-wedding workout routine on Tuesday, January 28. The 32-year-old has been busy getting ready for her upcoming nuptials to Christian Biscardi.

“Shedding for the wedding like … ,” Sammi wrote on a sweaty selfie shared to her Instagram Story. While posing by a treadmill with her hair pulled back in a ponytail, she added, “4.5 miles,” with a check mark emoji.

Courtesy of Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ / Instagram

In addition to the bride-to-be’s fitness rituals, Sam has been sharing tons of details about her upcoming wedding on social media. On Monday, January 27, Sam and her man showed fans how Christian learned about diamonds to design the perfect ring for his love on their YouTube channel.

“I’m someone who didn’t know anything about it,” Chris said about the process of buying a rock. “It’s tough, you have to know what you are looking for.” Before he started scouting for engagement rings, he joked he was “ready to have a heart attack.” He continued, “I knew there was going to be a lot to it, I knew there was going to be some learning for sure,” adding, “I wanted to obviously make sure I was getting you the one you would like.” Chris also revealed he recruited Sam’s sisters to help him design the flawless ring. Luckily, they didn’t spill the beans.

Along with their wedding vlog, Sam shares tons of wedding details on Instagram. She gave us a glimpse of her pale pink bridesmaid dresses and they look absolutely stunning. We can only imagine what the brunette beauty will wear down the aisle!

Sam and Chris got engaged in March 2019 after two years of dating. “I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate,” Sammi gushed on Instagram at the time. “I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!! #Fiance #MrsBiscardi #Stillcryingtearsofhappiness.” Can’t wait for their big day!