So sweet! Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shared snaps of him and his little girl, Ariana, as the daddy-daughter duo enjoyed quality time together during Memorial Day Weekend.

In one clip, the 2-year-old was dressed in an adorable little bathing suit with pool floaties on her arms as she stood at the edge of an in-ground pool. Her dad, 34, waited for her in the water with his hands out, ready to catch her. Ariana giggled and said “No,” shaking her head as she hesitated to jump into the pool. After a little coaxing, she eventually dived in right into her dad’s arms.

“Nothing feels better than making memories with you [two pink hearts emoji],” Ronnie captioned the sweet video posted to Instagram on Saturday, May 23, tagging Ariana’s Instagram handle. He also added the hashtags, “#MDW2020,” “#WorldIsComplete,” “#SameFace” and “#SameLaugh.”

It seems like Ronnie was spending time with his daughter in Scottsdale, Arizona, which is where his post was geotagged. This marked their first trip together after he reunited with Ariana after being separated from her for “months.”

Ronnie shares Ariana with his ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley, and he was not able to contact Jen, 32, or Ariana due to a restraining order placed against him after an alleged domestic violence altercation between the former couple. The MTV star was arrested in October 2019 and was charged with seven misdemeanors, including child endangerment, false imprisonment and resisting arrest. He pleaded not guilty in November 2019 and was ordered to stay at least 150 yards from Jen and Ariana.

“We have no contact. We’re not even allowed to talk to each other,” Jen exclusively revealed to In Touch in April. Since the protection order was still in place, text messages and FaceTime calls were off-limits until they were able to return to court, which was delayed by the global coronavirus pandemic. “We have to wait for our next court date to even modify that,” she said, referring to the protection order. “It’s been put off.”

On May 1, In Touch confirmed Ronnie was able to negotiate a plea deal in the domestic violence case. He pleaded no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest, according to Rob Wilcox, spokesman for the L.A. City Attorney’s Office. In exchange for the plea deal, he received 30 days of community service, 36 months of probation, and was ordered to pay a $20,000 donation to Jewish Family Services in Los Angeles, which helps families struggling with domestic violence. Ronnie was also ordered to complete a domestic violence course and maintain peaceful contact with Jen and his daughter.

It seemed like his plea deal allowed him to finally reunite with Ariana on May 4, and he’s been documenting their quality time together on social media.