Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro broke his silence after his domestic violence arrest in Los Angeles, California, and showed appreciation to the people helping him move forward in a positive direction.

“I am grateful for all of my real friends! Thank you for being by my [side] the last few week[s]. I take all experiences as lessons,” Ortiz-Magro, 35, wrote in an Instagram Story post on Monday, April 26. “You learn who really cares about you when you’re down and out and [then] you see who doesn’t!”

Courtesy Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

The MTV personality addressed how it’s all a part of the “weeding” out process in life, adding, “Thank you to my real friends who haven’t left my side and haven’t betrayed me! #BcOfYouGuysIFeelBlessed.”

Ortiz-Magro found himself in legal trouble again when he was arrested in L.A. for domestic violence on April 22. “His daughter, [Ariana], was with him as it was his turn to watch her this week, but she is in safe hands now,” a source told Us Weekly at the time, revealing the ordeal “did not involve his ex Jen Harley.”

Since then, Ortiz-Magro’s girlfriend, Saffire Matos, has shared a message addressing rumors surrounding their relationship. “Ronnie and I are fine,” Matos wrote via Instagram Stories. “There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there. With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts.”

“I don’t think it’s fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention. Please leave Ron and I alone,” she continued. “You don’t know what someone is going through at the end of the day.”

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Ortiz-Magro was released on a $100,000 bond following his recent arrest. It’s unknown how this incident will impact his current legal status. The New York native is still on probation as part of a May 2020 plea deal regarding a previous domestic violence case involving his ex Harley, 33, who is the mother of his 3-year-old daughter, Ariana Sky.

Harley was in Las Vegas when Ortiz-Magro’s arrest occurred. The real estate agent later picked up their daughter in L.A. and shared photos from her trip.

In April 2020, Harley opened up about their tense coparenting dynamic and admitted she and Ortiz-Magro were unable to break the “toxic cycles” of their relationship. Despite the drama between them over the years, the Nevada resident told In Touch exclusively she was hopeful they can one day “coparent peacefully.”