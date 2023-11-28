Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino admitted he spent a large sum of money on cocaine and oxycodone amid his drug addiction.

“I did spend about half a million dollars on cocaine and oxycodone,” Mike, 41, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Monday, November 27. “I was wild. I was careless. I was reckless, and I fell prey to drug addiction.”

Mike explained that he was “into everything,” adding, “I had everything on me at all times in my Louis Vuitton bag. Everything.”

Not only was the MTV personality spending a ton of money on drugs, but he also regularly carried Xanax and Valium when traveling on airplanes and weed and cocaine during his daily outings.

“My life was going by so quickly that, at the time, I made a mistake and I thought it was going to help my performance or my stamina, and for a little bit, I have to say, that it did,” he continued. “But eventually I became dependent and I became addicted on these substances.”

Mike said he was already addicted to drugs before Jersey Shore premiered in 2009, though his substance abuse escalated once he started making excessive amounts of money from the show.

The reality star added that he hid his drug use from production and found creative ways to “smuggle” the drugs and consume them while filming. When they filmed in Italy during season 4, Mike hid his drugs in a shoe that he “disguised” in a suitcase with about 20 other pairs.

Mike revealed that his drug use fueled many moments on the show, including an infamous moment when he hit his head against the wall during a fight with costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro during season 4. “I was going through withdrawals at the time ’cause I had ran out of pills,” he explained.

Three years after the show wrapped in 2012, Mike hit a low point and tried heroin in a “desperate” attempt to deal with his depression, “anxiety” and “self-doubt.”

“I ended up trying a drug that I never thought I would try. A drug that kills most people,” the father of two explained. “A drug that most people don’t come back from. A drug that I told myself that I would never do, that I thought was dirty. It was heroin.”

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV

Mike, who eventually got sober when he checked into rehab in 2015, has previously opened up about how his life improved when he cut drugs out of his life.

“I’ll be honest with you. I’m happy to make it this far,” he told People in August. “I was so wild in my 20s and 30s that being the family man that I am today — being eight years sober in December, a dad of two, married five years in a happy, healthy marriage — I’m killing the game.”

Mike married his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, in 2018. The couple welcomed son Romeo in 2021 and daughter Mia in January. Meanwhile, Mike and Lauren, 38, announced they’re expecting baby No. 3 in September.

“Good things come in threes,” the pair captioned several family photos with Romeo and Mia as they held Lauren’s sonogram via Instagram. “Adding another pumpkin to our patch. Baby #3 coming March 2024.”