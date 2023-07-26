Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino will henceforth be known as Mike “The Publication” Sorrentino after the Jersey Shore star announced he has penned a memoir titled Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation – How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison.

What Is Mike ​’The Situation’ Sorrentino’s Book About?

“In this page-turning whirlwind of action-packed, unbelievable stories, Mike paints a raw and uncensored picture of his rise to stardom, steep fall, and amazing renaissance, all told with unwavering honesty,” the book’s description reads. “Divulging everything from drug-fueled orgies to what really happened behind the scenes of reality television’s most loved and dysfunctional family, Mike’s book reveals all for the first time.”

Reality Check promises to be a mix of warmhearted, comical moments alongside events that “led to the infamous wall headbutt fight with Ronnie [Ortiz-Magro].”

“He hilariously tells of intoxicated run-ins with celebrities like The Rock, Robert Downey Jr., Drake, Jay Leno, Leonardo DiCaprio, David Hasselhoff, Jason Statham, Lil Wayne, Kristin Cavallari, Whoopi Goldberg, and more. Alongside the comical moments, he describes more poignant events, such as the frantic searches for opiates to sate excruciating withdrawals,” according to Ballast Books, the publishing company responsible for the explosive tell-all. “For the first time ever, Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino opens up about his crippling drug addiction, experiences being broke and homeless, loss of friends and family to overdoses, and time behind bars.”

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Opens Up About His Past in His Book

“It was important of me to be completely honest about how deep my drug addiction ran and to tell all the crazy stories from those years, as well as how hard I worked to find a lasting sobriety,” Mike wrote via Instagram alongside his July 26 announcement. “I wrote about trying heroin, losing the love of my life, finding myself broke and homeless, and how when everything seemed lost, I refused to give up.”

Mike – who got his break when the MTV series premiered in 2009 alongside costars Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jennifer “JWoww” Farley, Samantha Giancola, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi – also promises “hilarious, behind the scenes stories” as well as his “first impressions” of his castmates.

Following his announcement, Mike’s castmates chimed in offering well wishes and inside jokes.

“Old sitch vs new sitch !!!!” Vinny commented, while JWoww left a series of flame emojis. For her part, Sammi wrote, “Woo! Congratulations! Can’t wait to read!”

Mike’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino, responded to the news writing, “I am so proud of you honey. This book brings me to many tears. I can’t wait for you all to read it!”

When Will Mike The Situation’s Book Be Released?

“I’m so proud and excited to announce my book is coming out this fall!” the reality star announced on July 26. It was later revealed that Mike’s memoir would be released to the general public on November 21, 2023. However, superfans of the New Jersey native who preorder a signed copy of the book will receive theirs one month ahead of its release.