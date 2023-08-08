Jersey Shore's Sammi and Ronnie's Relationship Timeline

Jersey Shore’s Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s explosive relationship played a big part in Y2K pop culture and is still a hot topic after they both returned to the show in 2023.

Their on-again, off-again romance caused a strain within the cast, which led to Sammi’s decision not to be a part of the series spinoff, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

From breakups to makeups and anonymous notes, Sammi and Ronnie’s relationship timeline is a wild ride.