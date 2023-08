Jersey Shore's Sammi and Ronnie's Relationship Timeline

2023

Sammi decided to make her grand return to the show in March after Ronnie’s exit after season 5 in 2021.

By that August, she explained how “nerve wracking” it was to film with her ex again.

“I knew the moment I decided to come back that there will be a possibility that Ron will be here. You know, he’s part of the family too. I definitely knew that. It was just like, ‘OK, I can handle it — whatever comes my way,’” she explained during an interview at the time. “We’re coworkers. You’re just somebody I dated in my 20s. Like, and we can keep it moving at that. A lot of people are, like, when I tell them my age now, they’re like, ‘Wait, you dated him when you were 22 and you’re 36 now?’ Like, a lot of time has gone [and] I’ve dated other people. I mean, there’s just a lot of life that goes on in between all those years.”