Fans will never forget the tumultuous fights between former couple Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro that were featured on Jersey Shore. The pair called it quits in 2014, but why did the exes split?

How Long Did ‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Date?

Sammi and Ronnie met when they were cast on MTV’s Jersey Shore, which premiered in 2009. While they spent most of the first season flirting, they eventually left Seaside Heights as a couple.

The reality stars split for the first time in January 2010 during the season reunion after never-before-seen footage showed Sammi admitting to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino that she flirted with a police officer after she saw Ronnie dancing with another woman at a nightclub. Mike told Sammi that he didn’t think Ronnie was worth the drama and gave her a kiss that was close to her mouth.

Despite splitting, both Sammi and Ronnie returned to film season 2 in Miami. They rekindled their romance, though they split up and got back together several times until the show ended in 2012.

Why Did ‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Sammi and Ronnie Split?

Sammi and Ronnie tried to make their relationship work after the reality show ended. However, it wasn’t meant to be and the father of one confirmed that they split for good in August 2014.

“Me and Sammi aren’t together anymore,” Ronnie told Us Weekly in August 2014. “We just grew our separate ways. She’s still a great person. I love her as a person and I care about her but we went our separate ways. That’s it.”

Where Do ‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Sammi and Ronnie Stand Today?

In 2018, Ronnie and Mike joined stars Deena Cortese, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi to star on the revival, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Meanwhile, Sammi chose not to return to the series. “I’ve chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship,” the TV personality explained via Instagram in March 2018. “I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS.”

While she didn’t clarify which “toxic situations” she was referring to, several fans assumed she didn’t want to work with Ronnie.

Ronnie announced his departure from the show in May 2021 after he was arrested on domestic violence charges, while Sammie revealed she was returning to the show in March. However, the exes will now be in the same room when they both make their comebacks during the upcoming season 7.

Fans will get to watch the exes interact in the upcoming episodes, though Sammi admitted she wasn’t thrilled by the idea of reuniting with Ronnie. “I probably wouldn’t have came back if I knew he was still on the show, honestly,” Sammi – who is currently in a relationship with Justin May – said in an interview in July.

Ronnie proposed to Saffire Matos in 202, though they split in 2022. Meanwhile, he welcomed his daughter, Ariana, with ex Jen Harley in 2018.

Season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres on MTV on Thursday, August 3, at 8 p.m. ET.