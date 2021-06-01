Meet Romeo Sorrentino! Jersey Shore’s Mike and Lauren’s Baby Boy Will Be Fist-Pumping In No Time: His Cutest Photos

We’ve officially got a mini situation! Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Mike Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren, are enjoying parenthood after the arrival of their son, Romeo Reign Sorrentino, on May 26.

Shortly after announcing news of his birth, Mike and Lauren shared more photos of their precious bundle of joy, warming the hearts of many fans.

The couple was over the moon after their rainbow baby’s successful delivery, which was, of course, celebrated by several members of the original cast.

“I’m so happy!!!!!” Jenni “JWoww” Farley commented on their birth post. “WELCOME BABY!!!!!” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi chimed in. Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio replied with his own message, adding, “Welcome to the family Romeo!!!!!! Can’t wait to meet ya.” Vinny Guadagnino also showed love to the pair’s little one, writing, “He’s amazing, congrats!!!!”

Deena Cortese, who welcomed baby No. 2 in early May, said she was very excited to let her son play with Romeo in the future, especially since their kids will be so close in age. “Love you all so much!!!! Cameron can’t wait to meet his bestie,” the new mama gushed.

Mike and Lauren announced they were expecting in November 2020, one year after they suffered a miscarriage. In December, the pair revealed the sex of their child with a holiday-inspired blue Christmas tree light. Around that time, Mike also celebrated a big milestone in his sobriety journey: five years of staying clean.

Now that baby Sitch is getting settled in at home, he will be getting to rest in his snazzy new nursery, which Lauren and Mike previously told In Touch all about.

“It’s so pretty,” Mike revealed ahead of their son’s arrival. “I want it to be like a more inviting space, but it’s turning into one of the nicest rooms in our house because we worked with an amazing team of people,” Lauren added. “We will share everything once it’s done.”

The couple opted for a more neutral color scheme, telling In Touch they decorated Romeo’s room with different hues of “creams, grays and whites.”

Scroll down to see Romeo Sorrentino’s cutest photos!