Ooh, La La! Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino Gives Wife Lauren NSFW Anniversary Gift
NSFW! On last night’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino revealed a surprise gift for his wife, Lauren Pesce, on the night of their third anniversary.
The group calls it a night after having their first dinner on a vacation in the Florida Keys. Mike, 39, and Lauren, 37, return to their room and Lauren leaves for a moment to check on the pair’s son, Romeo. Meanwhile, The Situation prepared a special anniversary surprise for his wife of three years.
“My wife has no clue that I have one more surprise planned for our anniversary,” the Brotrition founder revealed in a confessional. “It is on. It is game time, baby.”
The New Jersey native returned to the couple’s room only to find Mike with a red rose in his mouth, lying in bed dressed in an all-black leather ensemble. “What are you wearing?!” Lauren asked, shocked and laughing. “Honey, I have a little surprise for you for our third anniversary,” the MTV star replied.
Mike pointed out that the traditional three-year anniversary marriage gift is leather, as it’s a resilient material symbolizing security. “I will do anything for my wife, OK? And you gotta keep things fresh, guys! I feel like I get an A for effort,” the television personality said in a confessional.
The reality stars met nearly 18 years ago and were college sweethearts. The pair rekindled their romance and started dating again in 2013, a few months after Mike wrapped up filming the sixth season of Jersey Shore. The long-time couple finally married on November 1, 2018, at the Legacy Castle in Pequannock, New Jersey. They welcomed a baby boy, Romeo Reign Sorrentino, to their family in May 2021.
The Situation has been appearing as a cast member on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation with his castmates since April 2018. The popular MTV series is currently on its fifth season and shows the castmates living their lives post-Jersey Shore as their careers and families have taken off. Mike’s proposal to Lauren was filmed on the show, as well as the birth of their baby boy Romeo.
