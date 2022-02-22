Jersey Shore stars Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce were college sweethearts before becoming husband and wife in 2018. The pair met each other during a math class in 2004 and dated until 2007.

The reality star went on to film the MTV show in 2009 up until 2012. During his time on the series, Mike was filmed living a party lifestyle with his castmates on the beaches of New Jersey and shown spending time with different women.

After the show ended in 2012, Lauren revealed to Us Weekly that the pair reconnected in 2013 after running into each other at the gym. “One night in spring of 2013, I was at a kickboxing gym and he knew I was going there because I kept seeing his family there,” she said. “He knew what class I took every night and then he showed up. We connected and that was just it.”

The duo continued to date for five years, going into Mike’s filming of Jersey Shore: Family Reunion where the couple’s engagement was captured on air. The Brotition founder proposed to his girlfriend in April 2018 during an episode of the show filmed in Miami.

Mike and Lauren tied the knot in November 2018 at the Legacy Castle in New Jersey, with all their family, friends and castmates there to celebrate. The wedding happened just a few weeks after Mike was sentenced to eight months in prison for tax evasion. Mike was released from prison in September of the following year.

Just two months later, the businesswoman and New Jersey native opened up about their heart-wrenching miscarriage that occurred at seven weeks, saying, “I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process.”

One year later, Lauren broke the news that the duo were expecting their first child. “Our biggest blessing is on its way,” she wrote alongside a few emoji and a post featuring three photos with husband Mike. The couple announced one month later that they were expecting a baby boy. “Gym Tan We’re having a Baby Boy,” Mike wrote via Instagram.

The pair welcomed their first son, Romeo Reign Sorrentino, in May 2021. They announced the birth of their baby boy with a photo of him wrapped in a custom printed blanket bearing his name.

Scroll through the photos below to see Mike and Lauren’s complete relationship timeline.