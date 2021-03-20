‘Jersey Shore’ Alum Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Husband Jionni LaValle Look Loved Up in Rare Photo

A rare sighting! Jersey Shore alum Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi‘s husband, Jionni LaValle, made an appearance on her Instagram in a sweet loved up couples’ selfie.

“He’s like crocadilly, but alive,” Snooki, 33, wrote along with a crocodile emoji and a red heart emoji. Her caption referenced her “Crocodilly,” a plush toy crocodile that made several appearances with her on the hit MTV series, Jersey Shore. The couple appeared to be enjoying a vacation at Disney as they rocked Disney-themed face masks in the photo amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The New Jersey resident’s famous friends shared their love on the sweet photo of her with her hubby. “Have the best time!!! We’re coming next time! [baby emoji],” former Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costar Lauren Sorrentino wrote. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga commented, “Looking good guys.”

Snooki was one of the original cast members on the reality TV series, which aired from 2009 to 2012. She documented the night she met Jionni, 34, while filming Jersey Shore season 3. The pair met while partying at Seaside Heights hotspot Karma Night Club. While Snooki initially intended her fling with Jionni to be just a one-night stand, their romance blossomed despite Jionni feeling uncomfortable around the camera crew.

“Jionni doesn’t like the cameras,” Snooki once said. “[But] in order to see me, he kind of has to suck it up.”

Jionni proposed to Snooki in March 2012 and the couple welcomed their first son, Lorenzo, that August. When Snooki earned her own spinoff with best friend Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Snooki and JWoww, Jionni also overcame his dislike of the cameras to appear in several episodes. The show aired on MTV from 2012-2015.

Courtesy of Snooki/Instagram

Snooki and Jionni tied the knot in November 2014, just two months after welcoming daughter Giovanna. In May 2019, they welcomed their third child, a son named Angelo.

The couple remained low-key until Snooki returned to reality TV on the spinoff Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018. They sparked split rumors because Jionni did not appear in the season premiere, but he quickly set the record straight. “I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it,” he explained on Instagram at the time.

In December 2019, Snooki announced her departure from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation but sparked rumors of her possible return in March 2021. She was spotted filming with former costar Angelina Pivarnick in late February at Lucco Cucina & Bar in Florham Park, New Jersey, according to a photo obtained by TMZ.