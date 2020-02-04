Haters, take a seat! Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi fired back at a shady comment about her plump pout after taking to Instagram with a new photo on Monday, February 3. The MTV alum was blowing a kiss to the camera while taking a selfie in the hair salon.

“It’s happening,” she captioned the snap, where she can be seen with foils in her mane. After seeing her facial expression in the photo, one troll threw major shade by replying, “When are you going to stop with the duck lips?!!”

Courtesy of Snooki/Instagram

Luckily, the TV personality, 32, wasn’t fazed in the least. “Never. I was born this way,” she wrote in response. As expected, several fans came rushing to Snooki’s defense when they noticed the awkward interaction on social media.

“She’s doing just fine without your opinion, lmao who are you again?” one commented. “When are random people going to stop being so judgmental,” another pondered. “I always do the duck faces too leave @snooki alone let her be,” a third added.

Earlier this month, the mother of three also shut down another nay-sayer who dissed her appearance. “Snooky, [sic] I used to be a fan until you got all that plastic surgery and changed your essence. Very poor decision making on your part,” the remark read. Not long after, Snooki replied, “Calm down, Randy.”

Courtesy Snooki/Twitter

The reality star has always been an open book about the work she’s had done over the years, which many of her supporters have mentioned. Back in 2015, Snooki shared the reason why she decided to enhance her pout after researching the procedure.

“I’ve always hated my thin lips and never thought I had the balls to get needles in my lips to perfect them but I did!” she explained on Instagram. “I love my ‘natural beauty,’ but being able to enhance my lips to make me feel better about myself is life.”

Snooki also spoke candidly about her decision to get a breast augmentation. “I told everyone I wanted to wait to have my boobs done until after I had kids, but I could be 50 by then,” the author previously shared. “I’m in my prime right now. I’m gonna be 29, and I want to be as hot as I can!”

Courtesy of Nicole Polizzi/Instagram

Luckily, the reality star is now looking and feeling her best after her balayage hair makeover. It won’t be long until we get to see the brunette beauty on the new season of Jersey Shore, which she has decided will be her last.