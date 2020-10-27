Haters jumping to conclusions. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick clapped back at critics after unveiling her cosmetic injection results following a bandaid buttlift procedure done at Tutela Plastic Surgery in New Jersey.

“For those of you that know me very well you know that I always like to be truthful and I love to tell it straight,” the MTV personality, 34, began her Instagram caption on Tuesday, October 27. Angelina admitted she was a “little weary” to share the before-and-after photos because of “mean” and “cruel” commenters — and rightfully so.

“I am still a human at the end of the day so please if you have nothing nice to say refrain from saying it. I am human and I have cellulite like many people. I am not perfect,” the VH1 alum continued, noting she wasn’t a candidate for a Brazilian butt lift so they explored other options to give some extra curve and definition.

“An updated picture is coming after all three sessions completed next week,” the Staten Island native wrote. “I cannot believe how amazing my new butt looks.”

In spite of the fact that Angelina told naysayers to not bash her online, she still dealt with some shady remarks coming through. “This is why Chris [Larangeira] cheats!!!!!! She’s a pig and he knows it,” one social media user claimed.

“Lmfaooooo. Chris doesn’t cheat [you] lowlife loser. Who is this? One of my ex friends I kicked outta my life because [you] were a junk box,” Angelina replied to the speculation about her husband, whom she married in November 2019. Another person blasted her for promoting “yet another unrealistic beauty standard” with “dip hips,” to which she replied, “[You] mean HIP DIPS.”

The reality star was very candid about her enhanced derriere, despite her concerns about trolls, and even revealed why she opted to go through with the Sculptra injections.

“This is going to be very exciting for me because I lost a lot of volume in my butt due to fluctuation of weight loss and weight gain throughout the years,” Angelina said via Instagram Stories. “And let’s be honest, I don’t do squats, so here we go!”

So, what exactly does the procedure entail? “Sculptra is injected for a small volume butt lift or to fill in hip dips,” according to her doctor, John Paul Tutela, who also performed Angelina’s breast lift and implants in 2018. “It usually takes at least two to four treatments spaced six weeks apart.”