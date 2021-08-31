What Does Jeremy Roloff Do for a Living? The ‘LPBW’ Alum Is a Best-Selling Author and Podcast Host

Sure, Jeremy Roloff may have grown up in the spotlight — but that doesn’t mean being a “reality star” is his full-time job! In fact, after appearing on Little People, Big World for much of his youth, the dad of two decided to step back from the show in July 2018.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes and 17 seasons, the time has come,” Jeremy shared via Instagram at the time. “A year ago, I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV, and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun.”

Jeremy added that he and his wife Audrey Roloff, who is currently pregnant with their third child together, were “not disappearing” and had “exciting stuff in the works.”

In an exclusive interview with In Touch in April 2019, the reality TV dad said, “It’s been an extraordinary experience, and if anyone asks me about the show, I always say, ‘If I could do it all over again, I would.'”

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

He continued, “I think that sums up my experience with it very well. It was fantastic. It was so much fun. So much opportunity. A lot of growth. It’s just time to do something else.”

Audrey added that they “wouldn’t be able to be doing what we’re doing without it.”

These days, the couple are savvy entrepreneurs. Not only are the parents New York Times best-selling authors for their book A Love Letter Life, but they also host their podcast “Behind the Scenes” and sell journals, clothes, books and more through their company Beating 50 Percent.

In addition, Audrey still writes for her blog, Auj Poj. According to LinkedIn, she’s been cultivating her brand since January 2010 and was previously an Olympic Sports Marketing Intern at Nike.

“I enjoy sports, antiques, sewing, back-country skiing, public speaking, wakeboarding, traveling and writing,” the Oregon State University alum’s “About” section states. “This is a link to my blog: www.aujpoj.com.”

When they’re not working, the lovebirds spend time with each other and their two cute kids, Ember and Bode. Before Ember was born, the duo moved back to Portland to be closer to their families. That’s why we see them spending time with brothers Zach and Jacob Roloff and their significant others. However, prior to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they liked to get out of the house and travel and have been to tons of fun places like Maui, Nashville, the British Virgin Islands, Joshua Tree and more.

Considering Audrey is set to give birth in November 2021, the busy couple is about to get even busier!