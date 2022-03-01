Jeremiah Duggar‘s fiancée Hannah Wissmann is sharing a behind-the-scenes look of her bachelorette party in Lincoln, Nebraska, that she celebrated with “all of my sisters” who “were in town.”

Along with the series of snaps of the “bride-to-be,” Hannah, 26, wrote in the caption that her “overnight getaway/bachelorette party” was a complete success.

“It was seriously the most wonderful time!!” she added. “Family and friendships are a gift that I treasure so much. I’ve loved the time with my sisters and have loved building relationships with Jer’s sisters! They’re amazing and I have learned so much from each one of them!”

As for their itinerary, Hannah wrote on her Instagram Stories that she and her sisters “started with a group workout, ended with a formal evening and a whole lot of fun in between.”

The former Counting On star, 23, previously revealed that he proposed to his girlfriend three months after announcing their courtship.

“She said YES!!!!” the groom-to-be, 23, wrote in the caption of his Instagram revealing the exact moment he popped the question in January 2022. “Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me, and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!”

“Thank you to everyone who helped make the day possible!!” Jeremiah added. “The Wissmann family and Jed & Katey went above and beyond to make it special.”

“YES!!!! A thousand times, yes!!!” Hannah wrote in her own caption, while sharing other sweet photos of his romantic proposal. “Making memories with you is my favorite and I cannot wait to spend a lifetime making more. You are an answer to prayer, a dream come true, the love of my life and my very best friend. I love you, Jeremiah!”

Jeremiah first publicly shared with his followers that he was courting Hannah in October 2021.

“Never been so happy. Never felt so blessed!!” the former 19 Kids and Counting star wrote in the caption of his post, which showed off their first photos together as a couple. “Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives! We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future.”

