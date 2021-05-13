Looking good! Jennifer Lopez rocked a sexy crop top and workout pants while heading to the gym in Miami on Thursday, May 13, following her vacation with ex Ben Affleck to Montana.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer, 51, looked radiant as she attended a personal training session in Florida. She also wore gold hoop earrings and matching sunglasses while carrying her phone and a black reusable cup.

Ben, 48, remained in Los Angeles, where he dealt with the aftermath of a home intruder who attempted to jump the fence outside of his mansion on Tuesday, May 11. In Touch can confirm officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a trespassing call.

The scary incident came on the heels of the exes’ trip to Big Sky, Montana, over Mother’s Day weekend. An insider told In Touch the A-listers, who got engaged in 2002 and called it quits in 2004, “still have chemistry” between them. “Jennifer and Ben are having fun and seeing where it goes,” added the insider.

Their reconciliation came weeks after the “Jenny From the Block” singer revealed her split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April after four years together. Later that month, a separate insider told In Touch Jen was “hanging out again” with Ben.

Although it’s been nearly two decades since the songstress and director’s uncoupling, it’s clear they had a very intense romance. Following their relationship fizzling out in 2004. Jennifer married ex-husband Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Emme and Max, just six months later. She reflected on that time in her life in the 2014 book True Love.

“Ben and I split up at the moment when I thought we were committing to each other forever, it was my first real heartbreak, it felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest,” she wrote, according to Page Six. “I sought out comfort in another person, tried to find someone who could make me feel loved and wanted in my loneliest hour. … Marc came back into my life three days after I should have been at the altar saying ‘I do’ to another man.”

As for Ben, he married Jennifer Garner in 2005, and they welcomed three kids — Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. The husband and wife divorced in 2018. The Good Will Hunting actor moved on with Ana de Armas in 2020, but they split nearly a year later in January.

Jen has a glow these days. Keep scrolling to see photos of the songstress in Miami!