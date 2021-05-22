Exclusive Alex Rodriguez Is ‘on the Prowl’ Following Split From Ex-Fiancee Jennifer Lopez: ‘He’s Having Fun’

Single and ready to mingle. Alex Rodriguez is “on the prowl” following his breakup from ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“Not only has he slid into Belinda Russell’s DMs [direct messages] since splitting from J. Lo, but he‘s also been hitting up stunning models and actresses in Los Angeles and Miami,” the source reveals about how the former New York Yankees athlete, 45, is getting back on the dating scene.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Today Extra host Belinda dished all about the DM she got from the MLB legend on Friday, May 21, revealing he wrote to her via Instagram to praise her “great feed” after she posted a video of herself dancing in the Channel Nine studio.

“I went, ‘This can’t be real,’ so I tapped on it and [his account] is verified. If you count [there’s] four million followers. Give me a shout-out, A-Rod, and get me some followers!” the Australian TV personality, 42, quipped during her segment.

J. Lo, 51, and A-Rod announced their split on April 15, and shortly after, the “In the Morning” singer surprised fans as well as her ex-fiancé by reuniting with her former flame Ben Affleck. That same month, The Way Back star, 48, was spotted at her Los Angeles, California, home, and the duo later ventured off to Big Sky, Montana, where they spent a week together visiting a luxury ski resort.

“A-Rod is far from over J. Lo and seeing her with Ben feels like a huge slap in the face,” the source tells In Touch. “Jennifer is constantly playing on his mind. He wants her to miss him.”

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock;Matt Baron/Shutterstock

J. Lo and Ben, (a.k.a. Bennifer), were a well-known power couple in the early 2000s after costarring in the movie Gigli and packing on major PDA in her “Jenny From the Block” music video. The duo originally parted ways in 2004, just one year after they called off their nuptials. Now that she is no longer with A-Rod, it seems Jennifer and Ben could be exploring the possibility of getting back together.

Meanwhile, Alex “has upped his fitness regime” post-split and he is keeping his head up, a source told Life & Style. “His skincare regime has become somewhat of a ritual because he wants to look like the best, sexiest version of himself.”