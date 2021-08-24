The more things change, the more they stay the same. Ben Affleck was recently spotted looking at engagement rings at Tiffany & Co. as he appears head over heels for recently rekindled flame, Jennifer Lopez.

On Monday, the Argo director, 49, was photographed shopping at the luxury jewelry retailer’s storefront in Century City, California, Page Six reports. Helping Ben pick out the potential second engagement ring he’ll likely present to the “Jenny from the Block” singer, 52, was his mother, Christopher Anne Boldt (a.k.a. Chris), and his son, Samuel, 9. All three donned masks and carried a paper and pen, perhaps noting which cut and clarity would suit J. Lo the best.

The Oscar winner and Grammy Award winner were infamously engaged from 2002 to 2004. At the time, Ben proposed with a 6.1-carat pink diamond by Harry Winston, retailed at an estimated $2.5 million.

It’s fitting that the Good Will Hunting actor brought along some members of his family. The first engagement took place at the actor/director’s family home in Boston, decorated with a “quilt of roses.”

In an ABC News interview from 2003, Jenny revealed that she asked her now-on-again boyfriend how he managed to plan the elaborate engagement. The Justice League star told her, “My mom helped me do it.”

Bennifer, possibly the first celebrity couple to be given a combined nickname from the press, have been moving fast since their recent reunion. Following the Hustlers actress’ split from now ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, announced on April 15, the pair have been house-hunting for the perfect home to blend their families.

Ben shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while J. Lo shares twins Emme and Max, both 13, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Blending their families seems important to both the happy couple and their supportive exes. The Jersey Girl costars were seen visiting Universal Studios with the entire brood, and Ben was spotted with Emme, Seraphina and Samuel at Universal City Walk.

On August 13, an insider exclusively told In Touch that an engagement was “around the corner” and “it’s no secret” that the singer “wants to be married.”

J. Lo seems more than ready to take that next step with Ben following her breakup with A-Rod, 46, who she was with for nearly five years.

“[J. Lo] wants [Alex] to move on,” a second source exclusively told In Touch. They added that Ben “is her everything now.”