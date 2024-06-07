Jennifer Garner shared an uplifting poem on Thursday, June 6, which promises “it gets better” amid ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s marriages woes with Jennifer Lopez.

The Peppermint actress, 52, posted Cleo Wade‘s poem by the same name to her Instagram stories, along with a red heart emoji. It is about looking beyond darkness and sad times for better days that will come.

“It gets better, you will not have the blues forever. Forever is the only thing that lasts forever. When the night sky falls upon you, look up at her, see the darkness and the vastness of her blues. Hold your eyes steady on her watch the sun sneak in see how even she, the great big sky, changes with the new day. This too shall pass,” it reads.

Jen has been supportive of Ben, 51, as they’ve remained loving and friendly coparents to their three children, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, since their 2015 split and 2018 divorce.

The 13 Going on 30 star was photographed arriving at Ben’s $100,000 a month rental home in Brentwood, California, on May 18, after he moved out of the $60 million estate he shares with Lopez, 54. Earlier in the day, the pair attended son Sam’s basketball game in Santa Monica, California.

The exes were snapped by the paparazzi together again on June 1, reuniting again for another one of Sam’s games. The two were also brought together in late May by daughter Violet’s high school graduation and the activities that surrounded it.

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

While Jen is still happily dating longtime boyfriend John Miller, J. Lo is upset with how tight she remains with Ben.

“Everyone knows that Ben and Jen remained very close after their divorce. He confides in Jen about everything, even his issues with J. Lo,” a source told In Touch exclusively on May 30. “J. Lo hates that Ben goes back to his sensible, down-to-earth ex-wife for advice and emotional support. She doesn’t want Jen’s input.”

“J. Lo didn’t come right out and tell Jen to back off — both women have been down this road before and know their boundaries — but she did tell Ben that his ex needs to stay away from him and butt out of their personal drama,” shared the source. “Ben then relayed the message to Jen.”

The Argo star and the Hustlers actress got engaged in April 2022, one year after reuniting following their storied failed romance in the early aughts. The pair eloped to Las Vegas three months later, followed by a formal wedding at Ben’s Georgia estate in August 2022.

“Jen would never tell Ben, ‘I told you it wouldn’t work out,’ but she does blame J. Lo for the pressure she’s put Ben under,” notes the source. “She sees how Ben struggles with keeping up with J. Lo’s very public lifestyle.”

During the “On the Floor” singer’s February documentary, The Greatest Story Never Told, Ben discussed how he was still uncomfortable with his wife wanting to live their life in front of the public.

“Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media.’ Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of, like, you’re going to marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t want the water.’ We’re trying to learn to compromise,” he said.

Jennifer added, “I don’t think [Ben] is very comfortable with me doing this, [but] he doesn’t want to stop me.”