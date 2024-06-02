Ben Affleck was photographed spending time with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, in Santa Monica, California, amid his marital issues with Jennifer Lopez. The exes attended their son, Samuel’s, basketball game on Saturday, June 1.

The actor, 51, dressed casually in a pair of jeans and a blue checkered shirt. Meanwhile, Jennifer, 52, paired her jeans with a sweater. The stars left the game with Samuel, 12, who was wearing a basketball jersey and shorts.

The outing came one day after J. Lo, 54, announced that she would be canceling her upcoming This Is Me… Live: The Greatest Hits tour, which was supposed to begin on June 26. “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” she told fans. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.” The “Get Right” singer also promised her followers that she would “make it up to” them soon.

The tour’s promoter, Live Nation, confirmed that Jennifer’s decision came so she could “take time off to be with her children, family and close friends.” While she and Ben have not commented on the status of their marriage, In Touch exclusively confirmed in May that the couple was “headed for a divorce.” Ben has also been living in a rental home instead of his and Jen’s Beverly Hills mansion.

Despite their issues, Ben and Jen have spent some time together in recent weeks for the sake of their children. On May 16, they attended his child Fin’s school event, followed by Jennifer’s child Emme’s school show on May 19. They were also both in attendance at festivities for Ben’s daughter Violet’s high school graduation on May 30, and were even photographed holding hands at one point during the day. However, they went separate ways after the event.

Ben and Jen tied the knot in July 2022, 19 years after they called off their first wedding. However, a source exclusively told In Touch that many of the issues that plagued the A-listers in the early 2000s have resurfaced amid their rekindled relationship.

Meanwhile, the Oscar winner was married to Jen Garner from 2005 until 2015. They have remained amicable since the split, and the 13 Going on 30 star was even by Ben’s side when he checked into rehab in 2018. However, she has also moved on romantically with John Miller. The duo got together in 2018, and although they briefly split up in 2020, they got back together the following spring. In July 2023, a source confirmed to Life & Style that Jen and John, 46, had been “secretly engaged for months.” Since they keep their relationship very private, the actress has not commented on the engagement speculation.