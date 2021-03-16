Jenni “JWoww” Farley roasted her Jersey Shore costars while giving a hilarious interpretation on what producers really must have thought about the season 1 cast.

The MTV alum, 35, switched up her look to portray different members of the behind-the-scenes team in a new YouTube parody released on Tuesday, March 16.

Jenni recalled the first time viewers got to meet her now-BFF, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, as well as Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Angelina Pivarnick, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Scott Gries/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“I don’t even know what a guido is? Like what is it?” Jenni asked while playing producer Kim. After seeing Snooki’s unforgettable introduction, she questioned, “Is it a gremlin? I don’t know. It’s short. Yeah, but it yells a lot,” adding, “It’s very tan.” Jenni even quipped about Mike naming his six-pack abs “The Situation.”

When Vinny said his mom cooked and cleaned for him, she joked that he must have been a “virgin.” Of course, the reality star sounded off about Angelina calling herself the “Kim Kardashian of Staten Island” in her solo confessional, laughing it off as quite the comparison. She later poked fun at the guys for having “zero standards” when it came to the girls they invited over to the shore house.

Jenni’s take on what producers could say about the original 2009 cast is all in good fun. “Jersey Shore first aired over 10 years ago and now we’re back (just as crazy as ever) filming our 4th season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” her video description read. The crew reportedly just started shooting the second half of season 4 inside Pennsylvania’s Woodloch Resort due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cast now has yet another big reason to celebrate: Jenni’s engagement to professional wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello.

“On 2.27,” she captioned her announcement via Instagram on March 9, adding, “I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building.” Her husband-to-be commented, “You’re my forever.”

Zack also gushed over Jenni on the day he got down on one knee. “Waking up next to you every day is the best part of my life,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “I love you. Happy birthday my love.”