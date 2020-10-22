Ouch! Jenelle Evans threw shade at her former Teen Mom 2 costar Chelsea Houska‘s style on Wednesday, October 21.

After the reality TV babe shared several shots of herself with the caption, “‘Life isn’t perfect, but your outfit can be,'” one fan asked, “Did you steal that outfit when you broke into Chelsea’s house?” to which she responded, “Yeah … she only likes plaid lol.”

Recently, Chelsea’s fashion sense came under fire after the pregnant mom of three shared a photo posing with an expensive diaper bag.

“YOU GUYS!!! The new Chelsea and Cole Collection for @itzyritzy is now available on Amazon and we’re SO excited!!!” the 29-year-old captioned an album of pics. “You can shop our two new diaper bag backpacks + the rest is coming soon and can be added to your wish list!! Link in bio to shop. Let me know your faves! #itzyritzypartner #chelseacoleforitzyritzy #cc4ir”

One person commented, “I find it so disappointing how expensive you have these items to buy. You’d think as someone who ‘struggled’ in the past, you would market these to be a cost for all moms to buy.” A second added, “I LOVE your style, girl, however, $184 bucks for a diaper bag is, unfortunately, out of my price range!!!” While a third chimed in, “I love, love Chelsea — my fave teen mom — but why are these bags sooo expensive? Does it walk itself? … This isn’t affordable.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Jenelle criticized the Aubree Says founder. In July, the mom of three seemingly called Chelsea and Leah Messer phony while sharing an old Facebook post.

“Fake memories,” Jenelle wrote on a selfie with her fellow MTV mamas on Sunday, July 19. Jenelle first posted the photograph in 2015 with the caption, “Crazy kids!!!! #TeenMom2.”

It doesn’t seem like the trio will be taking more selfies anytime soon, though. While they don’t often interact on social media, they most stirred controversy in April 2019 when Chelsea’s dad, Randy Houska, called out Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, after he was fired from the show but Jenelle was still allowed to film. Since then, Jenelle was also not invited back to the franchise.

“This is the opportunity to show the contrast that young women can choose to direct their life,” Randy wrote to a fan on Twitter who asked if he thinks it’s fair Jenelle was able to keep her job. “Chels chose to focus on her child until the right man appeared vs. choosing a man who is abusive and misogynistic. We tell our story [and] let them choose.”

Leah, however, said she thought it was “f–ked up,” she wrote in response. “We’re putting all [our] talent and production in danger by being around them/associated with them in any way. A coward will continue to show their [stripes] without any consequences. We shouldn’t have to put up with it!”

Chelsea has yet to respond to Jenelle’s fashion critique.