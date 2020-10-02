Under fire. Pregnant Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska is receiving backlash online for advertising an expensive diaper bag.

“YOU GUYS!!! The new Chelsea and Cole Collection for @itzyritzy is now available on Amazon and we’re SO excited!!!” the 29-year-old captioned several photos. “You can shop our two new diaper bag backpacks + the rest is coming soon and can be added to your wish list!! Link in bio to shop. Let me know your faves! #itzyritzypartner #chelseacoleforitzyritzy #cc4ir”

In response, one person wrote, “I find it so disappointing how expensive you have these items to buy. You’d think as someone who ‘struggled’ in the past, you would market these to be a cost for all moms to buy.” Another added, “I LOVE your style, girl, however, $184 bucks for a diaper bag is, unfortunately, out of my price range!!!” While a third chimed in, “I love, love Chelsea — my fave teen mom — but why are these bags sooo expensive? Does it walk itself? … This isn’t affordable.”

Chelsea and her husband, Cole DeBoer, announced baby No. 4 was on ~her~ way on August 5. “One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021,” she wrote on Instagram with a photo listing the names of her family members. On August 7, they revealed the sex.

Their baby girl will be Chelsea and Cole’s third child together. The two are already parents to son Watson, 3, and daughter Layne, 2. Chelsea previously welcomed her daughter Aubree, 10, with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

The pair first started dating in 2014 before tying the knot in 2016. One year after saying “I do,” they welcomed their first child as a couple in 2017 and later had a daughter in 2018.

Shortly after the arrival of their little girl, Chelsea revealed she wanted to grow her family even more. “[Cole, 32, and I] definitely want more kids — at least one — but I think we’re going to wait probably a little farther than the last two babies,” she told E! News in February 2019. “Maybe when [Layne]’s two, we’ll start thinking about it,” Chelsea teased. “But there will be more.”

It seems she’s right on schedule!