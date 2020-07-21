Keeping it real. Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans seemingly called her former costars Chelsea Houska and Leah Messer phony while sharing an old Facebook post.

“Fake memories,” the mother of three wrote on a selfie with her fellow Teen Mom stars on Sunday, July 19. Jenelle first posted the photograph in 2015 with the caption “Crazy kids!!!! #TeenMom2.”

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Facebook

It doesn’t seem like the trio will be taking more selfies anytime soon. While the three hardly interact on social media, they most recently stirred up trouble in April 2019 when Chelsea’s dad, Randy Houska, called out Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, after he was fired from the show for posting several hateful tweets but Jenelle was still allowed to film. Since then, Jenelle was also not invited back to the MTV franchise.

“This is the opportunity to show the contrast that young women can choose to direct their life. Chels chose to focus on her child until the right man appeared vs. choosing a man who is abusive and misogynistic. We tell our story [and] let them choose,” Randy wrote to a fan on Twitter who asked if he thinks it’s fair Jenelle was able to keep her job.

“I personally think it’s f–ked up,” Leah wrote in response. “We’re putting all [our] talent and production in danger by being around them/associated with them in any way. A coward will continue to show their [stripes] without any consequences. We shouldn’t have to put up with it!”

Following their drama, it appears Chelsea and Leah are focused on taking care of their families. Although Jenelle seems to be trying to do the same, she and David continue to have their ups and downs while airing their dirty laundry for all to see.

Although David brought a lot of drama to Jenelle’s life and even tarnished many of her relationships, the reality star continues to stand by her man. The pair has had a rocky relationship since they started dating in 2015 and later got married in 2017. Two years after the couple wed, they briefly broke up before reconciling in March.

While Jenelle seems to think her old pals are not authentic, it sounds like David was the one to drive a wedge between them.