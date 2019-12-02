She “finally” found “happiness” after leaving husband David Eason, and now Jenelle Evans is hinting about what things were like before she revealed she’s filing for divorce. On Thursday, November 28, the former Teen Mom 2 star shared a meme on her Facebook that suggested her marriage had gotten seriously unhealthy before she made the decision to end it. It wasn’t the first time she shared a shady meme, and the previous posts also seemed to take aim at her ex. This one, however, hinted that the star had reached her lowest point.

“Rock bottom will teach you lessons that mountain tops never will,” the post shared. Though Jenelle, 27, didn’t add her own message when she shared it on her page, she did seem to underline her point by sharing a second post. On Friday, November 29, she posted another meme, this one reading, “Do not let anyone become a vacuum and suck the happiness out of you. Pull the plug.”

The posts are in line with what seems to be an awakening that the mom of three had after leaving her estranged husband. In the wake of announcing their split, she’s mended several important relationships in her life. On November 21, she and ex Nathan Griffith revealed that they “finally have a healthy relationship” after years of public strife. Though mending the fence came “three to four years” after it should have, they’ve finally managed to get on the same page when it comes to coparenting. Jenelle also recently reunited with her best friend Tori Rhyne.

“I totally miss you, dude,” Tori wrote on November 26. “I can’t wait to see you and the kids soon. So glad we’re friends again. [I don’t care] what people say either. Some people hate us, some people love us. And I, personally, love us. On a side note, I’m very happy for you and also very proud of you. Just wanted to give you a little shout out. So there it is.”

The MTV star also seems to have buried the hatchet with her own mother, Barbara Evans. When she retweeted a fan’s post on the social media site, Jenelle revealed that both her mom and her son Jace flew down to spend Thanksgiving in Nashville with her, Kaiser and Ensley so they could celebrate as one big happy family. It seems like at least one lesson the Teen Mom alum learned is how to reach out and ask for help — and how to heal your damaged relationships.