Jersey Shore: Family Vacation alum Jen Harley was arrested on an assault with a deadly weapon charge in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 19, In Touch can confirm.

Harley, 34, is due in court on Sunday, June 20 and she is currently being held in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on $5,000 bond. TMZ was the first to report. Authorities have not released the identity of the alleged victim.

The real estate agent and her ex-boyfriend, Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, have a violent past and have previously made headlines for their tumultuous relationship. They started dating in 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Ariana, in 2018. The former couple split for good in October 2019 but continue to coparent their 3-year-old.

This isn’t Jen’s first brush with the law. She was arrested in 2018 for allegedly dragging Ronnie with a car during a fight, but the Clark County District Attorney decided not to press charges.

KCR/Shutterstock

As for Ronnie, 35, he also had a recent run-in with the law. In April, he was arrested for domestic violence in Los Angeles. The arrest came in midst of him serving 36 months of probation as part of a plea deal he took in May 2020 regarding a previous domestic violence case involving Harley. The charges were later dropped. He has a probation hearing scheduled for June 29.

After his April charges were dropped, Ronnie decided to take a step back from his role on MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to seek treatment. “After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long,” he announced via Instagram Stories in May. “My No. 1 goal now is facing my struggles head on. This process will be difficult, but my No. 1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can [be] for my daughter.”

Both the Bronx native and Harley have since moved on romantically. Ronnie has been dating Saffire Matos since October 2020 while Jen has been in a relationship with a man named Joe since December 2020.