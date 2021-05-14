Ronnie Ortiz-Magro announced he will be taking some time away from filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after the new domestic violence charges against him were dropped.

“After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long,” Ortiz-Magro, 35, wrote via Instagram Stories on Thursday, May 13. “My No. 1 goal now is facing my struggles head on. This process will be difficult, but my No. 1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can [be] for my daughter.”

Courtesy Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram

The father of one, who shares 3-year-old Ariana Sky with ex Jen Harley, has a probation hearing scheduled for June 29, but he caught a legal break after his arrest on April 22 in Los Angeles, California.

“We are very happy that after further investigation both the L.A. County District Attorney’s office and the L.A. City Attorney’s office determined that criminal charges were not warranted against Ronnie related to the incident that occurred in April,” his attorneys, Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine, told Us Weekly in a statement. “We will review the alleged violation of [the] probation claim and deal with it accordingly.”

Ortiz-Magro was an original cast member on the hit reality show Jersey Shore. He appeared on all six seasons from 2009 to 2013 and returned for the reboot, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, in 2018. The latter is now in its fourth season.

The Las Vegas, Nevada, resident has often made headlines for his relationship drama outside of the show — most recently for his latest arrest. He was released from police custody on April 23 after posting $100,000 bond.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“His daughter, [Ariana], was with him as it was his turn to watch her this week, but she is in safe hands now,” a source told Us Weekly at the time, noting the incident did not involve his ex Harley.

Ortiz-Magro and his girlfriend, Saffire Matos, have since confirmed they are still going strong by sharing their first photos together following his arrest on May 10. They accompanied the PDA snaps with matching quotes about “soulmates.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).