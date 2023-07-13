Janelle Brown is so thrilled that her fellow Sister Wives star Christine Brown has found love with fiancé David Woolley and is cheering on their relationship.

Christine, 51, shared a series of Instagram photos on Wednesday, July 12, laughing and having coffee with David. She also included a selfie of the pair cheek-to-cheek with her beautiful diamond engagement ring visible.

“As soon as I saw you, I knew a grand adventure was about to happen. And adventuring with you has been the grandest time of my life,” Christine wrote in the caption, along with such hashtags as “cheers to many more, “my king” and “boldly going together.”

Janelle, 54, reposted the main photo to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “This gives me all the feels,” along with a smiling heart emoji.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Christine and David got engaged in April 2023 after a whirlwind romance. She first revealed she was dating again in a January post, and the following month told fans about her new boyfriend in an Instagram story. “He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with [daughter] Truely,” the TLC star gushed, adding, “He’s absolutely a dream come true and I’m so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit.”

Christine’s relationship with David was her first public romance after she split from Kody Brown after more than two decades and six children together. She announced in a November 2021 Instagram post, “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”

Janelle and Kody split in December 2022 after almost three decades together, as they had been in a spiritual marriage since 1993. “Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a source told In Touch at the time, adding that she “outgrew him.” The former couple share six children.

“Kody and I have separated and I’m happy, really happy,” Janelle told host Sukanya Krishnan on the January 8, 2023, Sister Wives: One on One special. “I don’t know, things just really became sort of indifferent, like I just didn’t care anymore.

“I’ve kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone,” she continued. “I wasn’t heartbroken. It wasn’t heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine. It was just kind of like, I just mourned that that life was gone…. We had this great run.”

Janelle shot down rumors in May 2023 that she might be dating again after fans spotted a mystery man in the background of an Instagram photo. One person asked, “Janelle is that the new boyfriend hiding?” and she responded, “Haha no its [son] Gabe. But my children and grandchildren are the true loves of my life.”