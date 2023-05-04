Leaning on family. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown’s son Gabe Brown helped her set up her RV following her split from Kody Brown, who used to help with the task.

“I came up to hook up my trailer,” Janelle, 53, said in a video shared via Instagram on Wednesday, May 3. After noting that Gabe, 21, was helping, she shared that they were “learning a lot about power adapters connecting your trailer to the power.”

The TLC personality went on to note that setting up the RV is about “figuring it out and not getting defeated and just getting it done.” Janelle added, “You have to just be brave to do this.”

“Everyone has to start at the beginning! With the basics,” the reality star continued to explain in the caption. “When I was in the RV last time we were boon-docking so everything, even hooking up this trailer to ‘hook-ups’ is new.”

Janelle admitted that she can be a “perfectionist,” though added that she has accepted that she might not set up the RV correctly on her first try without Kody, 54. “I have to square my shoulders and tell myself you have to start somewhere,” she wrote. “And everyone had to learn and go through this process. It’s OK to be vulnerable, coachable, teachable and curious. Some day I’ll have this down and can be ‘the expert.’”

When the mother of six’s rental home in Flagstaff, Arizona, was sold, she opted to buy an RV and settle on the Brown family’s land in 2021.

“So I have something fun to share. I acted boldly and seized an adventure,” she announced via Instagram in June 2021. “I chose an alternative path to trying to find another rental. Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are I’m sure, rentals are even harder to come by. Presenting my new summer adventure – the RV life but camped on our property.”

After she spent the summer on Coyote Pass, she officially moved back to Flagstaff in November 2021. However, she kept the RV despite moving into a house.

Janelle and Gabe set up the RV five months after In Touch exclusively revealed that they split in December 2022.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

“Janelle is a strong, independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” a source told In Touch at the time, adding that she “outgrew” the Brown patriarch.

Kody confirmed that he had “separated” from Janelle later during part one of the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all, which aired later that month.

In addition to Gabe, the former couple share kids Logan, Maddie, Hunter, Garrison and Savanah.