Independent woman. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown shut down rumors that she has a new man in her life after fans believed they spotted a mystery boyfriend in her recent Instagram photo.

“Janelle is that the new boyfriend hiding?” one fan questioned after Janelle, 54, shared a photo of her RV on Wednesday, May 17, as she prepares the trailer for the summer.

The reality star quickly cleared up the confusion, replying, “Haha no its Gabe. But my children and grandchildren are the true loves of my life.”

While Janelle – who shares children Gabe, 21, Garrison, Hunter, Logan, Savanah and Madison with ex Kody Brown – split from the polygamous patriarch in December 2022, a source told In Touch in January that “she is not thinking about or wanting to date anyone at the moment.”

The insider went on to say that the Plexus ambassador is “focusing on herself and her kids” after ending her marriage with Kody, 54.

“Getting used to her new life hasn’t been hard since Kody was hardly around for the last few years,” the source continued, adding Janelle “is not focusing on anger or resentment toward Kody.”

The TLC personality previously revealed that Gabe has been helping her prepare the camper for her next “adventure.”

“Stay tuned. I actually have put [the RV] in a seasonal space this year,” Janelle shared via Instagram in April 2023. “And will begin the adventure of managing the trailer as an independent woman.”

Janelle had planned to spend the summer of 2022 living in her RV on the family’s Flagstaff, Arizona, property, Coyote Pass, with 18-year-old daughter Savanah. However, she later revealed that the plan didn’t pan out as Savanah “really struggled” with the idea.

“I didn’t go to the RV this summer,” Janelle said in response to a fan’s comment during an Instagram Live video. “She was a trooper last year, but she said, ‘Mom, this year, I just can’t. … We opted to just keep it — it’s at the repair shop right now — but we’ll use it on the weekends.”

Now, as Savanah nears her high school graduation, Janelle announced that the “trailer is ready to go for the summer.”

“Yes it took a few weeks. Some of it was finding the time to break away and drive up there. Even though once I hit the road I’m ALWAYS glad I did,” she captioned her Wednesday post. “Some of it is the self doubt that still creeps in and tells me I’m crazy for breaking out of my routine and trying something really outside my box.”