Jana Duggar is making changes! The TLC personality debuted her drastic bleach-blonde hair makeover during a rare appearance at her family’s holiday camping trip.

Joy-Anna Duggar gave fans a sneak peek into the Duggar’s camping trip with 15 of her siblings over the Thanksgiving weekend in a YouTube video on Sunday, November 27. However, fans couldn’t help but notice that Jana, 33, looked unrecognizable.

Joy-Anna, 26, panned the camera around the campfire as she asked her siblings how they were enjoying the gathering. “Enjoying it?” Joy-Anna asked the eldest Duggar daughter as she sat in a portable chair next to Joy-Anna’s son, Gideon. Jana smiled and nodded ‘Yes’ before Joy-Anna moved on to the next member.

Jana is the latest Duggar daughter to dye her long locks blonde, following sisters Jinger Duggar and Jill Duggar to make the major change. The Counting On alum seemingly dyed her hair while still living under parents Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar’s roof, as she reportedly still resides on the Duggar family compound in Tontitown, Arkansas.

Joy-Anna Duggar/YouTube

The Duggar family has long been associated with the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), a non-denominational Christian religious organization formerly led by Bill Gothard, and the women are expected to adhere to strict beauty standards. Jana, Jinger, 29, Jill, 32, and Jessa Duggar opened up about the subject in their book, Growing Up Duggar, in 2014, where they revealed they opted for long, natural manes due to their secular beliefs. “Our hairstyle is our choice, and we choose longer hair based on our understanding of 1 Corinthians 11:14-15,” they wrote, adding that “a woman’s hair is her glory.”

Jill and Jinger have gone public with their respective decisions to leave the controversial organization and Jill opened up about whether she was worried about Jana and her other siblings potentially still being involved with IBLP today.

“I don’t know. I try and not meddle too much in my siblings’ lives. I don’t know where they’re all at,” she responded in a September Instagram Q&A. “I’ll let them tell their story or figure it out themselves. I think anyone that’s grown up in IBLP, it’s definitely a process, and it’s one that’s very hard to come away from and kind of sort through.”

Jill released her memoir, Counting the Cost, which shared her perspective on her family’s involvement with IBLP, that same month and it included the revelation that Jim Bob, 58, and Michelle, 57, allowed Jana to become one of “Gothard’s girls” while they were growing up.

“We were new to the inner workings of IBLP, but we knew enough already to understand why it was only Jana who was invited,” Jill recalled in the book. “She was the only elder Duggar girl who was blond, and everybody knew that Mr. Gothard liked blond girls. We’d joke about it, calling Jana one of ‘Gothard’s Girls.’ It didn’t occur to me at all how strange, unsafe, and unwise it was.”