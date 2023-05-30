While most of the Duggar kids have got married in their early 20s, the eldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, Jana Duggar has forged her own path when it comes to her love life. Keep scrolling to find out if Jana is single, married or in a relationship!

Is Jana Duggar Married?

As of May 2023, it appears Jana is still single as she publicly hasn’t confirmed a relationship. The Counting On alum has shown few signs that she’s planning on going through the normal Duggar family courting process as her younger siblings have in the past.

Jim Bob explained the difference between courting and dating in 2012 when Jessa Duggar and her now-husband, Ben Seewald, entered a relationship.

“Courting is getting to know each other in a group setting, both families spending time together and the couple setting goals together to determine if they are meant to marry,” the reality TV patriarch clarified to People. “With dating, a couple will often pair off alone and that sometimes leads to a more physical relationship.”

Who Has Jana Duggar Dated?

In early 2021, the home remodeler was rumored to be courting Nebraska pilot Stephen Wissman after they were reportedly spotted on a getaway together.

According to The Sun, a Tumblr user posted a photo of Jana sitting next to Stephen during his family’s Christmas celebration. The photo was on the Wissman family blog but had since been deleted.

What Has Jana Duggar Said About Being Single?

Jana — affectionately labeled as the Cinderella Duggar by fans due to her single status — said questions about her dating life “get old.”

Courtesy of Jana Duggar/Instagram

“Sometimes it can get a little, like, what? It’s not the only thing in the world to talk about,” the TV personality said during a September 2020 episode of Counting On. “As for now it’s nice, I get to do a lot of different things, but … I mean, I wouldn’t mind it. There are those moments with, like, all the different couples are hanging out.”

In a later scene, she noted how others are always trying to set her up. “People here and there … they feel bad for me! I’m like, ‘Whatever.’ They’re like, ‘Hey, I have a nephew,’ or ‘I have a cousin.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, thanks,’” she explained. “Some are like, ‘Oh man, are you picky?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t think so!’”