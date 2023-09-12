Jill and Jim Bob’s Near-Physical Altercation

In her book, Jill detailed a meeting she had with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, along with a mediator, when tension in their family reached a new height. She wrote that Jim Bob’s “body language shifted” as she started the meeting.

“He wasn’t smiling from the video and the girl outside anymore. Instead, he was sitting very still, lips tight, eyes locked in a scowl that had been sculpted out of rock,” Jill continued. Jim Bob then wanted Jill to apologize for a text message in which she accused him of verbally abusing her. When Jill stayed silent, her father stood up and got “loud.”

“There was an edge to it that I’d rarely heard,” she explained. “Pops took a step toward me, closing the gap. It wasn’t a gesture of reconciliation. It was an act of aggression. He towered over me, his whole body fueled with anger. My face flushed red. My eyes filled with tears. Then there was a long, awful silence that I wanted to fill but just couldn’t yet. Pops’ voice was so loud in my ears. His words were like blows. I instinctively tried to protect myself and block him out. I curled up on my seat, trying to find safety in some kind of fetal position.”