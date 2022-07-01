While Joe Alwyn has made headlines for his private romance with Taylor Swift, he is also an established actor and Grammy-winning songwriter. Keep reading to learn about Joe’s net worth, career and relationship with Taylor.

What Is Joe Alwyn’s Net Worth?

Joe has a net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. While his net worth is still impressive, it’s only one percent of Taylor’s net worth, which is $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Joe Alwyn Make His Money?

Joe, who was born in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, England and raised in North London, is an actor.

He has always been creative and was part of the City of London School band called “Anger Management” when he was around 13 years old. The Conversations With Friends actor joined the National Youth Theatre in his late teens and went on to pursue English literature and drama degrees at the University of Bristol. After graduating in 2012, Joe studied acting at the Royal Central School of Speech & Drama.

He eventually signed with an agent and made his film debut as the titular character in the 2016 film Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.

Joe has since appeared in films including The Sense of an Ending, Operation Finale, The Favourite, Boy Erased, Mary Queen of Scots, Harriet, The Souverneir Part II, The Last Letter From Your Lover and Stars at Noon. He will next star in the Lena Dunham-directed film, Catherine Called Birdy.

In addition to his work in film, Joe has also starred in the miniseries’ A Christmas Carol.

Did Joe Alwyn Write Songs With Taylor Swift?

When Joe isn’t busy working, he’s occasionally cowritten songs with Taylor. While quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic, Joe helped the “Love Story” singer write the songs “Exile” and “Betty” under the pseudonym William Bowery. The songs were featured on her July 2020 album Folklore.

“We chose to do it so that people, first and foremost, would listen to the music first before dissecting the fact that we did it together,” Joe previously said on The Kelly Clarkson Show about their decision for him to use a pen name.

He became a Grammy winner when Folklore won Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Following the release of Folklore, Taylor and Joe teamed up again to write the songs “Champagne Problem,” “Coney Island” and “Evermore” off of her December 2020 album Evermore.

When Did Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift Start Dating?

Taylor and Joe began dating in October 2016, though not much is known about their relationship and they have chosen to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

In February 2022, Life & Style exclusively revealed that Taylor and Joe are engaged after five years of dating.

“I’m aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work,” Joe said during an interview with British Vogue in 2018.

The “Delicate” singer has also kept quiet on their romance, but gave Joe a rare shoutout while accepting Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards. “Joe, who is the first person that I sing every single song that I write,” Taylor gushed, adding that they had “so much fun writing songs in quarantine” together.

Even before they wrote music together, Joe served as Taylor’s muse for several of her songs.