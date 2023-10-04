She was acting like his biggest fan. “Let’s f–king go!” screamed Taylor Swift, jumping up and down as she watched Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — who won his second Super Bowl by beating her beloved Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year — score a touchdown at Missouri’s Arrowhead Stadium on September 24. After the team won, the singer, dressed in Chiefs regalia that perfectly complemented her signature red lip, strolled out of the stadium with Travis (wearing a suit inspired by her 1989 album, which will be re-released on October 27.)

“She looked amazing…and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. And then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end,” Travis later said of how they hopped into his convertible to go to dinner at a Kansas City restaurant, which they reportedly rented out. “It was absolutely electric. We script it all, ladies and gentlemen.”

It certainly did seem like something out of one of her videos. “It’s almost too good to be true — Taylor’s never dated anyone like Travis,” a source says of the self-described hopeless romantic, who once lamented that “no one does anything crazy to get my attention.” That’s why Travis’ “grand gesture” — using his podcast to unashamedly recount his efforts to slip the superstar his number at her July show at his home-field stadium — “got her attention,” says the source. “He didn’t try to play it cool or hard to get like most guys. He goes after what he wants.”

Now, adds the source, friends are saying Taylor, who reportedly spent two days hanging out with him in K.C. after the game, “is already in love.”

Swept Off Her Feet

He’s not exactly her type. But after dating a string of moody, nerdy rock stars and actors, Taylor, 33, “was surprisingly attracted to Travis’ all-American jock vibe,” the source says of the athlete, who reportedly met up with her in NYC in August. “She likes everything about him: his swagger, his sense of humor, his taste in clothes and music. And best of all, he’s not intimidated by her fame.”

But is he using her for it? “I know I brought all this attention to me,” Travis acknowledged on his September 27 podcast, adding that he would try to “respect” their private lives and not share too much. Still, the source notes that fans question whether the man who dated 50 women at once on his 2016 dating show, Catching Kelce, is basking in the spotlight. (Not surprisingly, sales of his No. 87 jersey have also skyrocketed.) But Travis, 33, sure sounded smitten. “I’m enjoying life,” he gushed, “and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend.”

So did she. “Yes, it’s way too soon, but Taylor thinks Travis could finally be The One,” says the source, noting that she has already charmed his mom, Donna, who was standing by her side at the game. “He checks all the boxes, plus ones she didn’t even know she had. He’s the whole package for her, and she’s 100 percent in it.”