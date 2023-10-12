Almost everyone loves Taylor and Travis. Pop superstar Taylor Swift and her new jock boyfriend, Travis Kelce, have a lot of famous cheerleaders.

Patrick Mahomes

“She’s really cool, good people,” raves Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, adding that with Taylor “in the house” for their home game, “I knew I had to get the ball to him.”

Andy Reid

“I set them up,” jokes Travis’ head coach, who must be thrilled by the tight end’s amazing performance since he’s been dating Taylor.

Bill Belichick

Travis, 33, “has had a lot of big catches in his career — this would be the biggest,” says the New England Patriots coach and self-described Swiftie.

Valerie Bertinelli

“Let the rest of us enjoy watching two successful, funny, talented, incredibly gorgeous human beings fall in love,” says the actress, dismissing critics.

Kelsea Ballerini

“I love Travis. We did SNL together. I love Taylor,” praises the country star. “So if they’re happy, I ‘ship’ it!”

Hilarie Burton

“Pro tip…you deserve someone who invites you to work with them,” the actress tweeted after Taylor, 33, attended his games.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Taylor brought her besties to Travis’ game against the New York Jets on October 1. “Look at him,” she gushed to the actress of her new beau.

Jana Kramer

“I’m so here for this,” says the actress, who was married to a football player herself.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Howard Stern and Bethenny Frankel

Despite making plenty of off-color jokes about Travis’ size compared to the “wimps” Taylor has dated, the shock jock suggested she’d be better off with a regular guy. Meanwhile, Bethenny rolled her eyes about how quickly the singer started acting “like a football wife.”