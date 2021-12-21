Doing some last minute shopping! Little People, Big World alum Jacob Roloff‘s wife, Isabel Rock, is asking her followers for suggestions about the perfect Christmas gift for a newborn after welcoming son Mateo earlier this month.

Polling her followers, Isabel, 25, asked them on her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 20, “What do you get a newborn for their first Christmas? I’m stressed.”

And after one fan suggested a “footprint or handprint ornament,” Isabel responded, “Doing this for gifts for other people though?”

While the gift could very well be meant for Mateo, the present could also be intended for Audrey Roloff and husband Jeremy Roloff‘s son Radley, who was born on November 8.

Although Isabel admitted she was stressed about finding the perfect present in time, Isabel seemed certain about how she would eventually want to experience the gift of childbirth again during an Instagram Q&A session held on Friday.

“It’s really a hard but also very magical experience,” she told a follower who revealed they were scared of becoming pregnant. “If you’re terrified, ask yourself why. Write down all of the reasons. I was scared, too. Scared of getting sick, all the changes. But now I miss it and can’t wait to do it again. It’s a unique experience to each person who gets to walk through it. Only do it if your heart truly feels called to it [red heart emoji].”

Jacob previously revealed Isabel gave birth to Mateo on December 6, finally announcing their little one’s arrival on December 11, as well as their son’s name. “Mateo Tomás is here and he’s perfect. He came one week ago 12/4 at 12:40 a.m.” Isabel wrote, while revealing in her Instagram caption that Mateo’s delivery “didn’t go as planned.”

Later on, she would open up about how Mateo spent time in the NICU and how her experience giving birth to Mateo was “traumatic.”

She also revealed why she and Jacob chose the name Mateo. “Truthfully, I just fell in love with the name Mateo many years ago,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of a Christmas ornament with their son’s name on it. “I always liked how it flows no matter who is pronouncing it. One day, I told Jacob I loved the name for a future son, and he said he loved it, too.”

Isabel added that it “also happens to honor Jacob’s dad, since it is the Spanish version of the name Matthew.”

“We looked it up and found out the name Mateo means, ‘God’s gift’ or ‘gift from God’. Which is incredibly fitting for our boy, who is a gift to so many in so many ways.”