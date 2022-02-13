Sister Wives fans have been patiently waiting for part 3 of the season 16 tell-all to air following the drama that unfolded during the family’s previous one-on-one segments. Now that Super Bowl LVI is finally here and falls on a Sunday, fans are eager to know: will the show be on tonight? Keep reading to get an update.

Is Sister Wives on Tonight?

Viewers will have to hold tight a little bit longer as part 3 of the tell-all is set to air on Sunday, February 20. According to the TLC schedule for this weekend, the network will be airing a season 14 rerun later than the show’s usual time slot.

The Los Angeles Rams will be taking on the Cincinnati Bengals for Super Bowl LVI on February 13, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 PT. With the opening performers and star-studded halftime show included, it is expected to run three hours and 45 minutes long.

Christine Brown/Instagram

What Is the Next Tell-All About?

“In this final episode of one-on-one interviews, Kody and Christine [Brown] share shocking news that will change the family dynamic forever as the other wives weigh in on how it affects their future,” the synopsis reads.

What Is the ‘Shocking News’ That Will Be Discussed?

Fans speculate Christine will drop the bombshell about her move away from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Murray, Utah, which In Touch confirmed back in October 2021. The show is filmed months in advance and then edited for television, which means that her relocation would still be newsworthy. Other fans, however, theorize that it may have something to do with their Coyote Pass plans.

“Oh, PLEASSSEE make it be that they have to sell off Coyote Pass to cash out Christine!” one social media user wrote ahead of the tell-all.

Shutterstock

Are They Filming a Season 17?

Paedon, Christine and Kody’s son, confirmed the polygamous Brown family has already started filming new episodes following his parents’ breakup after 27 years of spiritual marriage in November 2021.

“Will your mom return?” one fan asked Paedon after he shared a new TikTok video on January 14. The St. George resident replied, “They are filming currently.”

Paedon also shared a construction video documenting his day at work, leading to curiosity surrounding his brood’s plans to break ground on their new land.

“Any chance this is the famous Coyote Pass and dad is finally building?” one social media user questioned about the land in Arizona. “Zero chance,” Paedon replied.