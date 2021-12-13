Reality TV star turned lawyer? Kim Kardashian has passed the baby bar exam on her fourth attempt and she could not contain her excitement after overcoming this major hurdle to becoming an attorney.

“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star, 41, shared via Instagram on Monday, December 13. “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.”

Kim shared that this journey through law school “wasn’t easy” or “handed” to her. The Skims designer failed the exam three times in the past two years — the third time while suffering from COVID-19 and a 104°F fever.

“In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate,” the mother of four explained. “I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

Kim began her journey to become a lawyer in 2018 when she registered for the California State Bar to study law. In 2019, she revealed to Vogue that she was inspired to pursue a career in law after she secured clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother in her 60s who was serving a life sentence since 1996 for a nonviolent drug charge.

She has also sighted her father, the late Robert Kardashian Sr., as her inspiration to become an esquire. Robert, who died in 2003 at the age of 59, was a high-profile attorney who served on O. J. Simpson‘s defense team during the athlete’s 1995 murder trial after he was charged for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

“I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner,” Kim continued in her post. “I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”

The KKW Beauty founder also shared her thanks to Van Jones, a CNN political contributor and lawyer, who she says “talked [her] into going to law school in the first place,” and for introducing her to her mentors Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney.

Kim also thanked Barbri Law School bar prep for setting her up with two professors who “changed [her] life.”

“Thank you guys for putting in the hours and teaching me everything I needed to know! 10 hour days, daily 4 hour zooms, our [in-person] practice tests week after week,” she wrote. “We did it!”

The news comes just days after Kim filed to become legally single from her estranged husband, Kanye West, on December 10. The pair, who were married in 2014 before Kim filed for divorce in February 2021, share four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.