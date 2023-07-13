Ready to hand out a rose! Kim Kardashian shocked her famous family — and countless fans — by announcing during the July 13 episode of The Kardashians that she’s joining The Bachelorette. But is this news actually true? Keep scrolling to learn more about Kim’s potential dive into the reality TV dating scene.

Is Kim Kardashian Going to Be on ‘The Bachelorette’?

The initial shock came when The Kardashians’ official social media accounts teased a clip on July 12 from the newest episode, just hours before it was released. In the teaser, Kim stood in front of sisters Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kourtney’s husband Travis Barker and mom Kris Jenner to share an exciting surprise. Kim then told her family that Disney executive Rob Mills had contacted her.

“You know these people, but they wanted to call me directly,” Kim said. “And then I was going to connect them with you [Kris] once I decided if I was going to do it or not. I’m going to do the show The Bachelorette.”

Kylie, Khloé and Kourtney were in disbelief, doubting from the start that she would actually join the show. Meanwhile, Kris was adamant that Kim couldn’t and shouldn’t participate.

“No. Not happening. Nope,” Kris said in a confessional. “I’m your ‘momager,’ manager, mother. Name a title. I’ll put any hat on that you want, but you’re not doing this.”

In the episode’s full scene, Kris even called Rob to confirm, and the Disney exec said they were “90 percent of the way there” on getting Kim’s season of The Bachelorette settled. Still, Kris wasn’t having it, telling Rob it wasn’t “exactly the space” she pictured Kim in.

you ready for this @JessePalmerTV? stream a new episode of #TheKardashians this thursday on @hulu and watch @BacheloretteABC mondays at 9/8c on ABC, streaming next day on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/bAGq1x9AmF — The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu) July 12, 2023

Finally, after Kris hung up, Kim told the truth: It was all an elaborate prank! She’s not doing The Bachelorette.

“These kids love a good prank,” Kris said in her confessional. “And I’m always the victim of the prank!”

What Do Fans Think of Kim Kardashian Doing ‘The Bachelorette’?

Even though Kim confirmed her Bachelorette announcement was a prank, it got fans wondering if this is actually a good idea. While some are just as against it as Kris, others are totally down to see Kim K hand out her rose.

“If Kim is on The Bachelorette I’ll watch and I never watch that show lol,” one fan tweeted.

“Idk why they’re so against it. … I actually think it would really humanize Kim & show her real personality #TheBachelorette,” another user wrote.

“Wait cause a celebrity edition of the bachelor would actually eat,” a third fan added.

Is Kim Kardashian Dating Anyone?

Kim’s Bachelorette prank comes as she’s enjoying the single life after finalizing her divorce from Kanye West and ending her relationship with Pete Davidson in 2022. She’s hinted at having a mystery man known only as “Fred” in her life on The Kardashian season 3, which was filmed in October 2022. Meanwhile, rumors have swirled that Kim is dating Tom Brady after they were seen together at Michael Rubin’s 4th of July 2023 party in the Hamptons.

Kim hasn’t confirmed whether or not she’s seeing anyone at the moment. However, if and when she does enter a new relationship, she’ll probably keep it under wraps for a while.

“You obviously learn from every situation and the one thing I learned from my last situation was, like, the media made me feel like I was in a very serious relationship, like, so quickly,” she said of her relationship with Pete on The Kardashians. “I just want to sneak around a little bit. Like there’s nothing wrong with wanting to sneak.”